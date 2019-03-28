PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a controversy at a Phoenix apartment complex over racist signs that were posted to the bulletin boards that usually have flyers put up by management.
The manager at Canyon Springs near Black Canyon Highway and Thunderbird Road says she put up a notice because they recently had to remove piles of rocks that had been thrown into the swimming pools.
The sign said:
These are pictures of the rocks that were taken out of both pools! If this happens again, the pools will be closed for the whole summer. Please respect your complex and stop treating it so poorly!
But a resident (who didn’t want to be identified) sent Arizona’s Family a picture of a flyer with the same photos of the rock piles, only this time, it was racist.
“I saw the sign from about 10 feet away,” a resident who didn’t want to be identified said. “I’m like, ‘Does that sign say what I think it says?’ I get closer to the sign, and absolutely it says what I think it says.”
The new sign said:
****BLACK PEOPLE****
These are pictures of the rocks that were taken out of both pools. If this happens again we will be forced to close the pools for the whole summer and blame you people for it! Please respect your us (sic) and stop treating it so poorly!
“It’s just so racist and there’s no hiding it,” our contact said. “It’s just completely blatant – using terms like ‘you people,’ ‘black people,’ blaming us specifically.”
Without telling management we were coming, we showed up and found the racist flyers were gone.
A third sign posted by the mailboxes said:
Whoever altered our signs up on this board, we have video of you taking the original down and then putting your copy back up! The authorities are going to be notified. If you have any questions come into the office to discuss them!
“I don’t know about that. I don’t really – I’ve never seen any cameras,” our whistleblower said.
We also talked to the manager, who didn’t want to be a part of our story. She had the original, non-racist flyer readily available to show us. While motioning toward a security monitor, she told us she has surveillance video, and she thinks it was one of the residents (though she can’t identify them from the recording).
We talked to people around the complex and they all had different ideas about who did it.
“It’s unfortunate because the people around here aren’t like that,” Noelle Morris said. “I don’t think it was someone from the complex at all.”
“Management never does that. The two management ladies in there, they are awesome. They’re wonderful. They’re always pleasant,” said Tina Anderson. “So for another sign to go up like that, I believe it was somebody in the building."
But our whistleblower still isn’t convinced there was a third party involved at all.
“I wanna know who did it, if it wasn’t you. Because at this point I don’t believe,” she said.
We did not get to see any of the video management says they have. The manager is willing to let someone fess up first. If they don’t, she told us she's going to call the police.
(3) comments
I think the only people who are allowed to use 'race' in a description are law enforcement. That's only to help ID a suspect or victim, and they have a hard time with ID-by-color. Someone correct me if I'm wrong.
The white lady looks like she has been chewing on rocks !! WOW
Whats so racist about saying "Black People" ?? Maybe the video shows "black people" throwing rocks in the pool ??
