PHOENIX (3TV CBS5) -- A black employee at a popular Phoenix breakfast restaurant says two other workers wrote a racial slur on a customer’s order ticket as a joke, and the restaurant has done little in response.
Rakevion White, a server at Breakfast Club in downtown Phoenix, says “N**** Order” was written at the top of a dine-in order ticket for a customer on October 22.
On Tuesday, White brought the ticket to a press conference held by community activist Jarrett Maupin.
“We do not tolerate racism in downtown Phoenix. Especially at eateries. Especially at restaurants that take our dollars,” Maupin said. “We’re good enough to spend our money in there. We demand more respect than this.”
White says he complained to Breakfast Club management, but the employees responsible weren’t fired.
“I feel uncomfortable coming in to work knowing that I’m able to be a joke to people that I was comfortable around day by day, and there’s nothing being done for that, “ White said.
Breakfast Club’s CEO, Ernie Vega, acknowledged the incident, and says the two workers involved have been formally written up and received a verbal reprimand.
“We took action we thought was appropriate based on the action of the employees,” Vega said. “Absolutely we do not condone what was written on that ticket.”
White says since he complained, his hours have been cut at the restaurant.
Breakfast Club CEO Vega denied that any action has been taken against White for speaking up.
Meanwhile, Maupin says he’s filing a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Commission on Civil Rights.