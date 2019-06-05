PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Think before you leave your car.
That's the harsh message emergency workers have for drivers on their next visit to Maricopa County QuikTrip stores.
"We need to shift our focus ... and need to look around," said John Nissen of Desert Ford Dealers.
[WATCH: QuikTrip ads to serve as reminder of dangerous heat]
At dozens of QuikTrip locations, heat-warning stickers at front entrances aim to remind drivers about the lives that might have been forgotten -- left in the scorching heat.
Emergency workers say nine kids have died in hot cars across the country so far this year, including a toddler in Glendale in April.
"When our first responders have to respond to calls like [hot car deaths], it has an impact on them, as well," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday. "So, we don't want our officers and firefighters to have to respond to calls like this." s
The Phoenix Police Department, the Phoenix Fire Department, Desert Ford Dealers, and QuikTrip stores have teamed up to sponsor the ad campaign.
At a kickoff event, there were horrifying reminders of how dangerous heat can be, including a thermometer that measured a car's internal temperature at 150 degrees.
[RELATED: Chandler mom works to prevent hot car deaths after suffering tragedy (May 8, 2018)]
