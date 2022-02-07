PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday afternoon, we are getting a look at the damage left behind after a multi-million dollar home suddenly exploded on Saturday and went up in flames.

The Phoenix Fire Department has not yet said what may have caused the explosion. The department issued a statement about the explosion:

"The exact origin and cause of Saturday’s fire on 36th St in Phoenix is still to be determined. Structural engineers are on the scene assisting the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force to verify that all structures affected by the event are still safe for conducting the investigation. An accelerant detection dog is also on the scene to assist in providing a thorough investigation into the cause of this incident."

Standing near the house 48 hours later, you can still smell the smoke, and 36th street has been bustling all day with people looking at the damage done.

The house on 36th Street and Lincoln Drive exploded on Saturday afternoon. A neighbors Ring camera caught the exact moment of the explosion. In the video, you can see flames erupt and pieces of the home fly into the sky.

The home was burned to the ground. It's a sight many had to see for themselves to believe.

"Especially the devastation a picture doesn’t really do it justice," George Salmins said. Salmins was hiking in the area earlier that day, and he lives just down the street.

Phoenix house near Piestewa Peak destroyed after explosion According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Kreis, the home is destroyed and several surrounding homes have been damaged.

"When the explosion went off in the afternoon, my neighbors and I thought somebody had ran into our houses," Salmins said. "We looked out and saw the smoke coming, so it was quite an experience."

Phoenix Fire said the home is a total loss. Six other homes were damaged. Neighbors' windows were shattered, and some even boarded up.

"Sure enough, I looked at the pictures, and I’m like, oh yeah, that’s the road I hike every day," a hiker said. "It’s just shocking. I’m just so shocked. I’m grateful no one was hurt in the house, neighbors, hikers, or anybody."

Southwest Gas says the home was not connected to their gas system and that natural gas was not involved. A neighbor tells us that many residents have propane tanks in their yards. No one was injured in the explosion.