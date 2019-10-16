PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A City of Phoenix councilman was pulled over last month over a suspended license plate-- but his interaction with Arizona State University police is raising some eyebrows.
At the end of the exchange, Carlos Garcia asked the officers, "Do you want to see who I am?"
On Sept. 10, ASU police pulled Garcia over at a Circle K near ASU's downtown campus. The traffic stop lasted about 22 minutes and was captured on two officers' body cameras.
In the video, you can see Garcia recording the exchange on his phone too.
"Why are you pulling me over?" Garcia asks the officer.
"Because your license plates are suspended, sir," said an ASU police officer, who identified himself as Officer Armenta. Garcia asks about his jurisdiction.
"This is downtown Phoenix," Garcia said to them. "You're out of jurisdiction."
"Our campus is right there," said the second responding officer. "We have statewide jurisdiction, sir."
The officers told Garcia that his insurance expired the previous month. Garcia asked them why they were running his plate to begin with, and then he was given a ticket but said he wouldn't sign it.
Toward the end, they discussed jurisdiction again.
"[Our jurisdiction is] anywhere in the state of Arizona, sir, that's what I tried to explain to you earlier," Officer Armenta said.
"I just need to look into that more and figure out how to get you guys out of here," Garcia said.
"How to get us out of here?" the second officer asked.
"Yea, get you out of here," Garcia said.
"Well, good luck with that," the second officer said.
"Do you want to see who I am?” Garcia asked as the officers walked away.
"Looking back on that exchange, do you wish you had done or said anything differently?" Arizona's Family reporter Lindsey Reiser asked Garcia on Wednesday.
"I think the exchange was taken out of context," Garcia replied. "It comes on the back of me being asked for my social security and me being concerned for others in the community, who now have another police agency to worry about."
Garcia said he stands by what we see in the video.
"I really do believe the ASU Police Department should focus on their campus," Garcia said.
"It doesn't honor what an elected city councilman is all about," said political consultant Stan Barnes with Copper State Consulting Group. He said there are occasions when it is appropriate for elected officials to state their position. For example, legislators during the session can't be arrested due to legislative immunity.
"It never works with the public. It never works with the officer. It never works," Barnes said.
Garcia said his insurance company made a mistake and that he got it all sorted out with a judge. He also said that he met with the chief of ASU Police to go over his concerns.
"I would hope my behavior would be emulated by community members," Garcia said. "I think pulling out your phone and asking questions directly to the officer as to why they're doing what they're doing is something we all got to be accustomed to."
An ASU Police spokesperson sent us the following statement:
"ASU police are sworn officers with jurisdiction anywhere in the state of Arizona. As part of their duty in serving the public safety needs of university campuses, ASU police routinely run license plates of adjacent vehicles. When this procedure uncovers additional information, our officers take appropriate action as they did in issuing the traffic citation to Mr. Garcia."