PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona’s Family is asking questions about the timeline presented by law enforcement officials after an Amber Alert for two missing children wasn’t issued until more than five hours after they were first reported missing.
The initial call to Phoenix Police came out a little after 4 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the parking lot of Maricopa Animal Care and Control at 2500 South 27th Ave. in Phoenix.
There, a mother had stepped away from her car briefly and when she returned, her car along with her two children were gone.
While police were able to locate the car nearby, but the kids were not found with it. Investigators believed the children’s father, 36-year-old Justin Bylsma, had taken them.
Phoenix police officials wouldn’t speak to us on camera Monday, but said off camera that every situation is different, and cases like this need a physical search prior to an Amber Alert being issued.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Alert Coordinator, Chrystal Moore, said there are also criteria that need to be met before the state agency can approve a statewide alert and move it up the chain to the national alert system.
“We contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with the details of the abduction for activation of the wireless emergency alert,” Moore said.
Information that an Amber Alert had been activated didn’t go out to the media until 8:50 p.m.. After that, an Amber Alert was sent out to phones across Arizona at 9:56 p.m.
The children were found safe with their father at a motel in Gila Bend a little over two hours later, shortly after midnight.
Police say Bylsma is not charged with anything, though they wouldn’t say if charges were pending. Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
