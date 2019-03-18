SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- About a year ago, the town of Queen Creek began working with the Arizona Corporation Commission and interim Johnson Utilities manager EPCOR to see whether they could come to an agreement to help with the potential water shortage in San Tan Valley for the summer of 2019.
Last summer, most Johnson Utilities customers were with low or no water pressure. HOAs were given no water to keep the neighborhoods green and homebuilders were forced to shut down.
[RELATED: Fire hydrants fail tests in San Tan Valley]
"This is one of those things where we felt it was best to help our neighbors, so they can have a permanent supply of water" said Paul Gardner, Utility Director for the Town of Queen Creek. "To provide a reliable and safe water supply before next summer"
After months of examination, a deal came together. Queen Creek would put in an interconnection at the intersection of Gary and Empires roads to link their water system to EPCOR’s.
[RELATED: Queen Creek must disclose records provided by Johnson Utilities, court says]
The town of Queen Creek will supply water this summer (about 2,100 gallons per minute) in the interim until EPCOR gets things worked out.
Residents in the area are glad someone is doing something.
"I think that's an awesome idea. Yeah, definitely would support that," said Ray Allen, who moved to San Tan Valley in 2008.
"They need some guidance, so if Queen Creek is [going to] help us, then yes [because] obviously something isn't right," said Cherie Dawson, who moved to San Tan Valley in 2005.
The deal, however, does not mean San Tan Valley will be annexed into the town of Queen Creek or changed to Queen Creek utilities. But it will lift the band on building.
"It will help the homebuilders have a safe supply over the next three years," Gardner said.
And Gardner said providing water to San Tan Valley will not hurt Queen Creek’s water supply.
"We have a 100-year assured water supply for all our developers, currently, and the for the future. We have more than enough water for today and for tomorrow," Gardner said
The Town of Queen Creek has finished their part in the paperwork and are waiting on EPCOR to finalize the agreement.
Love it, wish we'd see more of this in our communities.
