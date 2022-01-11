QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The town of Queen Creek has a brand new police department. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has covered the growing area for the past 30 years. The official passing of the torch happened at midnight.
A reception was held for the ceremonial rollout, during which faith-based leaders prayed for the 64 men and women, sworn officers, who comprise Queen Creek PD.
On motorcycles and in cruisers, the officers lined the driveway of their new headquarters near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads before heading out for their first official patrol of the streets.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was there, as well, to help facilitate the move, handing the town off to Police Chief Randy Brice.
"I love the Sheriff's Office. They have really served this community with honor [and] pride. I think we are taking that baton and, hopefully, we can live up to what they've done so far," Brice said, thanking Penzone.
Fully staffed with sworn officers, the new department will help with emergency response times since the town of Queen Creek has grown so much over the past two decades.