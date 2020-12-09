PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A member of a neo-Nazi group was sentenced to prison Wednesday afternoon for his role in a plot to threaten and intimidate journalists, the Department of Justice said.

Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek pleaded guilty to conspiring with other members of the neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, to threaten journalists in Phoenix.

Garza was charged with cyberstalking and sending Swastika posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League. He admitted that as part of the conspiracy, he found a Phoenix apartment complex where a member of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists lived and went there to leave the threatening posters. Garza said he couldn't find a suitable place to put the posters, so he went to the home of an editor at a local Jewish publication and put a poster on their bedroom window.

Authorities said the poster had the victim’s name and address, and warned, “Your actions have consequences. Our patience has its limits... You have been visited by your local Nazis.”

"The United States and other nations fought a global war to rid the world of murderous threats and violence by Nazis. The nation and its allies defeated Nazi Germany, but Nazi-inspired threats and violence continue to plague this nation and others 75 years after the end of World War II. The defendant threatened a Jewish journalist and conspired to intimidate journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism around the country," said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division.

Garza was sentenced to 16 months in prison and three years of supervised release.