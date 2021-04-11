GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple is recovering in the hospital after their food truck burst into flames while they were inside of it.
Robert and Amber Everson own the Bama BBQ 4 Ever food truck. On Thursday, they were working an event in Gilbert. At the end of their shift, Robert Everson said he heard loud noises coming from the truck. He went to open the top of a gas tank and moments later there was a loud explosion.
"It was just yellow fire, it just engulfed the whole truck. Pretty much blew me out of the truck, engulfed me in flames," said Robert Everson.
Robert said he started rolling on the ground to put out the flames. His wife Amber was able to escape through the back of the truck while her legs and hair were on fire.
"It was like my entire flashed before my eyes. You see that type of stuff on TV, people on fire, running and stuff like that. You never think it will happen to you," said Robert Everson.
The brand new food truck is now completely destroyed. The Eversons just recently started working again after COVID-19 hit their business hard. For now, Robert said he is thankful they survived and no one else was hurt. The couple is in the burn unit at the hospital and preparing for surgery this week.
