QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Devastation and heartbreak consume the Casteel High School community after a 15-year-old student died in a car crash on Feb. 16 on her way to school.
"Of course, I'm going to miss her," said Ava Mericle's friend, Noah Mayer.
"Ava always had a smile on her face," said Carly Burton, Mericle's best friend.
Now, they're writing in grief.
"We love you Ava," a poster reads.
"Hopefully, one day, she'll know," said Jacob Hoewing, Mericle's boyfriend.
"Even though somewhere down the road, I might find someone else," said Hoewing. "No one will ever replace that position she had."
On Feb. 16, family friends told Arizona's Family that Mericle was in the passenger seat with her brother behind the wheel driving to Casteel High School. Family friends said she was less than a mile away from the school when the crash happened. The brother walked away with injuries but Mericle later died in the hospital. She was only 15 years old.
"It hurts," said Hoewing.
"I miss her but we are going to be OK," said Burton.
Mericle's friends and classmates will be at Casteel High School on Friday, mourning together with posters.
"Make sure your loved ones know that they're loved," said Hoewing.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Mericle's family and their medical bills.