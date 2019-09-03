QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owner of a Queen Creek hobby store felt the impact of a robbery when he was struck and injured by the suspects' getaway truck.
"They knew what they were going for. They knew the value of what they were taking," said Michael Stevenson.
The message couldn't have been harsher for Stevenson.
On Labor Day weekend, crooks treated him as trivial when it came to the treasure of toy cars.
"I went down, took a bit of a fall, but I'm holding my own," he told Arizona's Family.
Two days later, Stevenson bears all the marks of mayhem, including a gashed knee and two mangled hands.
On Sunday afternoon, security cameras caught three men as they browsed through Stevenson's hobby shop.
Instead of buying, though, authorities said the trio went to the store to commit a robbery.
At once, $1,300 in goods disappeared.
"It's hard for a small business, it is," said Stevenson, who chased the suspects to the parking lot.
Within seconds, he bore the brunt of the brazen crime, when the thieves' getaway truck veered into him.
"I was looking into the bed of the truck. There were two people laying (sic) down, with two of the cars," he said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told Arizona's Family they're now looking for the three bandits.
In the course of a few minutes, the robbers are accused of not only stealing Stevenson's things but taking away his sense of safety.
"We support three families and we could really use the help," he said.