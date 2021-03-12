QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5 ) - A wedding in Queen Creek luckily stayed dry Friday, despite the wet weather seen by most the Valley.
Bride Caitlyn Dornik checked the forecast on Monday and saw, "A high of 61 and rain and I was like 'Oh, no,'" said Dornik. Groom Ryan said, "We had many texts every single day about it."
The start of a bright future together met with a prediction of gloomy skies, so Caitlyn, her sister and many others searched for solutions. "We reached out to Amazon to order umbrellas, the umbrellas didn't show up," said Caitlyn's sister and bridesmaid Suzanne Strader.
The, the day to say 'I Do' arrived, and so did the rain, with showers pelting the east Valley. However, for their ceremony on Schnepf Farms, things stayed dry. "Not a drop," said Strader. "Gorgeous, sunny, blue skies," said Caitlyn.
Somehow, their special day was everything it was supposed to be. "It all worked out," said Ryan. There's a word for that. "It is called fate," said Strader.