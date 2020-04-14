QUARTZSITE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An elementary school teacher in Quartzsite has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student. Garrett Sweetland, 24, was arrested on Monday. He faces 10 felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
He is a third and fourth grade teacher in the Quartzsite Elementary School District.
Last week, investigators from the Quartzsite Police Department received information that an unnamed student and a school teacher were involved in an inappropriate relationship. According to police, their investigation revealed that Sweetland and the unnamed minor were "having a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend."
Upon further investigation, investigators were able to determine that the two had been engaged in sexual acts on multiple occasions during the duration of their alleged relationship.
Quartzsite is about two hours west of Phoenix on the way to the California border.