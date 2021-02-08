PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona man who wore a furry hat with horns and had his face painted during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots had some harsh words for former President Donald Trump.

In his first statement since being taken into custody on Jan. 9, Jacob Chansley said Trump was "not honorable."

"I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump," Chansley said in the statement his lawyer sent out. "He let a lot of peaceful people down."

'QAnon Shaman' attorney speaks out on pardon snub: 'would have been the honorable thing to do' St. Louis attorney Al Watkins is speaking out after his 'QAnon Shaman’ client, who was seen in viral photos storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, did not receive a pardon during President Donald Trump’s final hours in office.

Chansley has felt discouraged by the former president because Trump didn't grant pardons to Chansley and others who participated in the insurrection where five people died. Dozens were hurt and hundreds have been arrested.

Chansley apologized for going into the Capitol building during the riots and says he deeply regretted it.

"I should have not been there. Period," said Chansley. "I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period."

He also said that his time in jail has allowed him to reflect on his life and said he is committed to being a peaceful person.

The statement, which can be read in full at the end of the article, comes on the eve of Trump's impeachment trial. Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, has previously said Chansley is willing to testify so senators can hear the voice of someone who was incited by Trump.

Chansley previously made more headlines last week when a judge ruled he needs to be given organic food while in a Washington, D.C. jail. He hadn't been eating for a week. The judge gave the green light because of his obedience to Shamanism and he had received organic food while in custody in Arizona.

The FBI easily tracked down Chansley, who went to Moon Valley High School, due to his distinctive tattoos on his arms and chest, his red, white, and blue face paint, and his furry hat that had horns on it. He was spotted in multiple videos and photos at the Capitol.

Below is Chansley's full statement.