PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A local chef will be getting some national recognition this Super Bowl weekend!
Chef Beau MacMillan, executive chef at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort, is headed to Atlanta to represent the Arizona Cardinals in the Taste of NFL.
The Taste of NFL combines food, football and fun to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief across America. The event features signature dishes from some of America's top chefs, including our own beloved "Chef Beau."
Each year, proceeds from the Taste of the NFL are donated to designated Feeding America-affiliated food banks in each of the 32 NFL team cities, as well as other select hunger relief organizations.
MacMillan is known at the Sanctuary Resort for his innovative seasonal menus that focus on fresh, local ingredients procured from a network of artisans and organic farmers.
You may recognize this Arizona culinary rock star from his many TV appearances! He went head to head with Chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network show "Iron Chef America," and MacMillan won the battle!
That appearance led to a 2010 starring role on Food Network’s "Worst Cooks in America."
In 2011, MacMillan competed on Food Network’s "The Next Iron Chef," and appeared in several episodes of the network’s "The Best Thing I Ever Made" and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate."
In 2013, he was a recurring judge on fellow Food Network Chef Guy Fieri’s "Guy’s Grocery Games."
In addition, MacMillan has appeared on Game Show Network’s "Beat the Chefs" and enjoyed multiple appearances on the "Today" show.
Off-camera, MacMillan has cooked at The James Beard House and regularly conducts cooking classes for the guests of Sanctuary. Every year he leads the resort’s famed “Lunch & Learn” program, inviting masters of the culinary world – from star chefs to wine makers and TV personalities – to join him and guests for a weekend of cooking, conversation, and camaraderie.
MacMillan is also the personal chef for Wayne Gretzky and his family and has cooked for such personalities as former President George W. Bush, Jay-Z, Beyoncé Knowles, Britney Spears, Halle Barry, members of U2 and Arcade Fire, Steve Nash, Bud Selig, Michele Richard, Jacques Pepin and Michele Roux, Sr.
