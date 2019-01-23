PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities, lawmakers, officials and activists will meet in Phoenix for the annual Arizona Distracted Driving Summit focused on reducing and eliminating distracted driving.
This year's summit comes following the death of Salt River Officer Clayton Townsend over two weeks ago. Townsend was struck and killed by Jerry Sanstead, who admitted to texting while driving at the time of the crash.
"Any highway you drive down, every other person's got a phone in their hand," said Col. Frank Milstead, Arizona Department of Public Safety director. "We're all slaves to that phone unfortunately, and society has gotten us there where we feel like we've got to respond immediately to things."
Gov. Doug Ducey has signaled his support for a statewide texting and driving ban in the wake of a distracted-driving crash that killed Townsend.
Arizona, along with Missouri and Montana, is one of the only states in the country allowing texting behind the wheel. Arizona only has a cellphone use ban for drivers under 18.
There have been several attempts for a more comprehensive ban, but those failed.
Several cities have enforced a ban, including Glendale and Surprise, while other cities like Fountain Hills have introduced bills to ban it.
The Distracted Driving Summit will have educational sessions/discussions that include corporate policies, driver education, incident research, state and municipal ordinances.
The Summit is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wesley Bolin Plaza in Phoenix.
