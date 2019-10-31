SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An "armed and dangerous" suspect is on the run after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, which ended up in a canal near Sacaton early Thursday morning.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was known to be stolen out of Maricopa and was taken at gunpoint by the suspect.
Deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle after spotting it near McCartney Road and Interstate 10 early Thursday morning. But the suspect fled and a pursuit was initiated onto the I-10.
The suspect eventually crashed into a small canal near Sacaton and River roads and fled on foot.
PCSO said the suspect is still outstanding and is armed and dangerous. They did not have a suspect description available.
PCSO said there were no injures and nothing further was available.