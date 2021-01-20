MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in the East Valley Wednesday afternoon. Police say that chase ended when the suspect crashed into a Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle in Mesa.
The whole thing started when Apache Junction police officers tried to stop a car with fake license plates near Meridian Drive and Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
However, police say the suspect refused to stop and sped off westbound. The Mesa Police Department helicopter, as well as DPS troopers, then got involved in the pursuit.
A short time later, the driver rammed a trooper's vehicle at Dobson Road and Loop 202 Red Mountain before getting back on Loop 202 eastbound.
The chase finally came to an end when the driver crashed a second time with a DPS trooper vehicle on the 202 near Country Club Drive.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. A DPS trooper also sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Mesa police detectives at the scene recognized the suspect as an investigative lead in an armed robbery investigation. Mesa police will take over that part of the investigation, and DPS will investigate the crash.
The suspect's name has not been released. It's not clear yet what charges he will face.
The freeway was closed for several hours but was reopened again around 4 p.m.