PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new fire started burning southwest of Anthem on Thursday afternoon.

The Purcell Fire is located west of Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive near the federal prison. The fire is currently at 190 acres and is active, according to fire officials.

Phoenix fire said crews are able to gain access to the fire and are protecting any structures in the area. Multiple resources are on the scene and aircraft have been ordered to respond.

PHD- #PurcellFire Update: Forward progress has been stopped. Mapped at 190 acres. Crews will be holding and mopping up. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 21, 2020

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.