PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new fire started burning southwest of Anthem on Thursday afternoon.
The Purcell Fire is located west of Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive near the federal prison. The fire is currently 70 acres and is active, according to fire officials.
Phoenix fire said crews are able to gain access to the fire and are protecting any structures in the area. Multiple resources are on the scene and aircraft have been ordered to respond.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.