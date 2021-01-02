PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix fire crew rescued a puppy from a house fire Saturday afternoon.
Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and hearing the alarms go off inside a two-story home near 38th Street and Baseline Road. Firefighters arrived and got hose lines inside the home to put out the fire, said Captain Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department.
While searching for anyone inside, firefighters found a small dog unconscious on the second floor of the home. No one else was inside.
Using a Fido bag, a specialized breathing apparatus that uses a cone-shaped oxygen mask designed to fit over a pet's muzzle, they were able to successfully resuscitate the dog and reunite him with his owners.
Overton says there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.