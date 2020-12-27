NEAR PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials in Yavapai County are investigating after the human remains were discovered in two areas near Prescott.
On Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) were notified about possible human remains found in a remote area outside of Prescott near Contreras Road and Iron Springs Road. Detectives and the medical examiner confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human. The investigation in that area continued until dark and then resumed Sunday morning.
A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that additional remains had been found in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley, northwest of Prescott. Preliminary evidence shows that these remains are linked to the remains discovered Saturday near Contreras Road.
Officials say it appears the remains are from a medical institution, and were intended for use in the educational and research field. But the Sheriff’s Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise.
On Monday afternoon YCSO said detectives found puppy pads at both crime scene along with a gauze like material. The pads are used in hospitals for those who are incontinent.
"There are rigorous standards regarding the control, transportation and use of cadavers and associated body parts," reads a statement from YCSO. "Abandoning remains in this manner is a serious crime and it is the intent of the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner to find those culpable for such disrespect shown in the cavalier way the remains were discarded."
“It is not much that could surprise me anymore, but, especially for the families of those whose remains were found," said Yavapai Sheriff Scott Mascher. "I have every assurance the persons responsible will be caught.”
"This is a bizarre and grisly case that has more questions than answers at this time," said Yavapai Sheriff-elect David Rhodes. "I have confidence we will get those answers soon and find those responsible."
YCSO is asking for any hunters who may have games cameras in the Camp Wood area off Williamson Valley or Contreras Road off Iron Springs Road to check their cameras for anything suspicious. If there is anything of concern on the cameras contact YCSO immediately.
If anyone has information on this investigation or may be aware of who might have discarded the remains, you're urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260. Anonymous tips may be provided to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com. A direct to tip Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects, will be eligible for a cash reward. If you come across human remains or body parts, call 911.