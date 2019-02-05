PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Who would do this to a precious pup?
A puppy is recovering after he was found with rubber bands wrapped tightly around his paws.
The puppy, now affectionately dubbed "Little Foot," was brought to the Arizona Humane Society two weeks ago.
A good Samaritan had found the little dog with rubber bands wrapped around his ankles.
The rubber bands were so tight, they were nearly cutting off circulation. The pup's feet were horribly swollen, making it very difficult for him to walk.
This 7-week-old puppy's treatment includes daily laser therapy and warm compress massages to promote blood flow and improve circulation in his paws.
Much like a balloon, the massages cause the fluids to shift and, hopefully, the swelling will be reduced.
His daily laser treatments activate the cells and tissues in his feet, essentially helping to "jump start" the cells needed to heal.
Thankfully, Humane Society staffers say Little Foot's paws have improved incredibly over the past several days and the scabbing is almost gone.
Little Foot remains under the care of the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
It's not yet known when the puppy will be up for adoption.
People can follow Little Foot’s journey on AHS’ facebook page each week.
Arizona Humane Society
Sunnyslope Campus
9226 N. 13th Avenue/ 1311 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion
1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041
602-997-7585
(2) comments
Poor baby.
fortunately karma does not have an expiration date
