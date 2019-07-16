PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after five puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster.
The puppies were discovered Monday in a duffel bag in a dumpster near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road.
Two of the puppies did not survive.
But three of the pups, female Chihuahua mixes, did survive.
The three tiny survivors are about 11 weeks old.
They've been examined by AHS trauma vets and are said to be" doing really well."
They are awaiting their spay/neuter surgeries and should be up for adoption on Thursday!
If you have any information about who might have dumped the puppies, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
AHS’ Animal Cruelty Investigators are working with police in the case.
The bodies of the deceased puppies will be transported to Midwestern University today for necropsies.
For more information on Arizona Humane Society, click here.
(4) comments
I'm sure dozens of people will want to adopt the cuties.
how about you get your female fixed so she won't have puppies for you to throw away...hello karma
But why would they have waited almost 3-months from when the puppies were delivered to abandon them? Breeder couldn't sell the puppies?
Whoever did this should be thrown in a dumpster and have the compactor pick him or her up for the landfill!
