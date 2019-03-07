PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A sweet dog who found herself trapped in a muzzle for two weeks may have found her forever family.
The dog, now named "Pixie," went up for adoption Friday at the Arizona Animal Welfare League in Phoenix.
She was taken home that same day by a loving couple who has adopted a special needs dog from the shelter before.
Pixie is on a "slumber party" with potential adopters Ashley and Michael Marcinko (and their beloved Jake.)
This isn’t the first time the Marcinkos have stepped up to adopt a dog at AAWL who needed an understanding and special family.
Four years ago, they adopted Jake – who had been previously returned four times to the shelter and diagnosed with a degenerative joint disease at the age of four.
Jake came with his paw-rents to meet Pixie Friday morning for a playdate and they got along great! If all goes well on the slumber party tonight, they will likely be best friends for life!
Pixie was a stray, picked up in Tsaile, Arizona, which is on the Navajo Nation in the far northeastern part of the state.
The dog was believed to have been wandering for more than two weeks while trapped in a rubber muzzle.
Pixie was rescued and brought to the Arizona Animal Welfare League. There, she received plenty of TLC along with medical treatment for the sores created by the muzzle on the side of her face and snout.
A behavioral team at the shelter also worked with Pixie to rebuild her confidence.
And now, we're happy to report that she's doing great!
Pixie is now spayed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
Shelter staffers say she was overcoming her shyness and loves hanging out with other dogs.
We're so excited for Pixie! But there are countless other adoptable animals at shelters looking for good homes.
Arizona Animal Welfare League
25 N 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
(Near 40th St. & Washington)
602-273-6852
