STILLWATER, OK (3TV/CBS5) -- Good news for a puppy born with his front paws facing upside down!
"Milo" has been released from an Oklahoma animal hospital after undergoing surgery.
Milo was just 5 weeks old when he was surrendered to an animal rescue organization in Oklahoma.
Veterinarians knew something had to be done when they noticed that Milo’s front paws were turned upside down.
“We evaluated Milo with our state-of-the-art CT scanner and identified his problem to be congenital dislocation of both elbows,” said Dr. Erik Clary, associate professor of small animal surgery at Oklahoma State University. “With both elbows out of joint, Milo was unable to walk. Try as he may, the best he could do was an inefficient and seemingly uncomfortable ‘army crawl.’”
Milo underwent corrective surgery in January. Doctors aimed to realign Milo’s elbows, placing pins across each joint for temporary stability.
Milo spent the next two and a half weeks in a front body splint. While recuperating from the procedure, he won many hearts as his story quickly made its way into the mainstream media.
And Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue has documented Milo's progress on its Facebook page.
“He has become quite the celebrity,” said Dr. Clary.
On Jan. 28, the splints came off and the pins were removed.
With elbow alignment holding steady, Milo next began working with the hospital’s rehabilitation team to strengthen his limb muscles and teach him how to walk.
Dr. Clary said it could be months before vets can gauge the final results.
But for now, it's "baby steps" for Milo.
"For a dog that couldn’t walk, that’s certainly progress, but we hope for more in the weeks ahead, said Dr. Clary.
Milo’s condition is very rare. In his 27 years of doing surgery, Dr. Clary said he has seen only three patients like this.
Commenting on Milo, he observed “It has been a privilege to serve Milo and his caretaker Jennie Hays of Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary. Milo is a wonderful creature who has touched many lives. He has also helped us educate a wide audience on the condition and its treatment possibilities.”
Mile is now back at the animal sanctuary for his continued recovery and rehabilitation.
If you would like to help support Milo’s road to recovery, please contact Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary at 405-655-9885. Donations to the nonprofit organization located in Luther, Oklahoma, are tax deductible.
Look who is bandage free! https://t.co/PLCwQbh6Hs pic.twitter.com/57V1Cmyynv— OKStateVetMed (@OKStateVetMed) January 31, 2019
Milo went home today! https://t.co/6mZuyrx0dY pic.twitter.com/F1t56o7ol0— OKStateVetMed (@OKStateVetMed) February 1, 2019
