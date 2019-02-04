PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A new restaurant with indoor golf is coming to downtown Phoenix.
Punch Bowl Social announced Monday that they will be opening their first Arizona location at the Roosevelt Row Arts District in Sept. 2019.
The new restaurant will be 22,000 square-feet and will be located near the area of Roosevelt and Second streets.
The location will have a custom built 360 degree bar, an outdoor patio space and various lounging spots.
“We’re thrilled to play a part in the re-envisioning of downtown Phoenix as well as its future growth and sustainability,” said restaurant founder Robert Thompson.
Some of the restaurant's popular menu items include Chicken-N-Waffles with Chipotle Syrup, Fried Bologna Sandwiches, Street Tacos and Green Chorizo Fries.
In addition to their foods and drinks, Punch Bowl Social also offers social activities including ping-pong, board games, classic video games, bowling and private karaoke rooms.
The new Phoenix location will also have an indoor Putt Club. Thompson says the attraction is "a new social experience that is anything but a standard mini-golf experience."
Punch Bowl Social currently has 15 locations nationwide including Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and San Diego.
For more information on the company, visit punchbowlsocial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.