PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you see a lot of action happening in downtown Phoenix on June 2, it could just be an exercise in public safety preparedness.
Phoenix police and fire departments, along with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, are slated to partake in a series of public safety trainings meant to prepare first responders for emergency situations.
These exercises will take place in the area throughout the month of June. The first training will take place near the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.