PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- A grassroots group pushed for more adult changing tables in Arizona public restrooms. Then Gov. Doug Ducey made it a law.
Now, before it even takes effect, places in Arizona are making "Dignified Changes."
"We got a bill passed and made into law," said Marianne Scott with Dignified Changes.
Dignified Changes helped push for the newly-signed law that requires designs for any publicly-funded renovations or new buildings include an adult changing table in family restrooms by 2020.
"We had enough support, and enough people saying keep going, keep going," Scott said.
Thanks mostly to its city manager, Peoria was the first municipality to call Dignified Changes after the law was signed.
"I have a son with Down syndrome and he's in pull-ups," said Adina Lund, the development and engineering director with the City of Peoria. She often has to change her 9-year-old son David on the floor of a public restroom.
"It's disgusting! I would never lay on the floor myself. It's dirty," Lund said. "If you're in a stall, people can see underneath the stall, and see what you're doing. And then he has no dignity at all."
So, when the city was going to build a new park, Lund spoke up. Then adult changing tables were included in the design.
"If you don't tell your story, you can't make any changes," said Lund. "Because people don't know what they don't know."
After seeing our stories, Gila River Arena was the first entertainment venue to reach out to Dignified Changes.
Paul Serbic with Guest Services at Gila River Arena said they already have sensory bags for people with autism and nursing rooms for moms. Serbic said it only makes sense to add a universal changing table.
"We don't want anyone to stay home and think they can't go to an arena for an event," he said.
He added that anyone who has special accommodations can visit Gila Arena's guest services page.
Dignified Changes said they have upcoming talks with at least eight other public establishments. They include more arenas, universities, cities and libraries.
"You can change your status quo," said Scott. "You can find people that want to do something good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.