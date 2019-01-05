PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Saturday was the public’s first chance to weigh in on proposed renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of our Phoenix Suns, that would cost the City of Phoenix $150 million.
“The Phoenix City Council requested public comment on the proposal, and we really do want your input today,” Christine Mackay, the director of community and economic development said.
She explained that the arena has been funded by a 2 percent tax on rental cars and a 1 percent tax on hotel rooms.
“It is paid for by tourism and nothing is going to change that,” she said. “There is no additional tax. There are no new taxes.”
The plan on the table calls for the City to pony up $150 million to pay for new plumbing and other infrastructure needs for the aging stadium.
The Phoenix Suns will contribute an additional $80 million and pay the City about $60 million in rent over the next 15 years.
"This is the only building we have loved in Phoenix, and we want to keep it going," one man said.
"We've all enjoyed this building for 30 years and I think it's time to upgrade it," another agreed.
While some people who attended Saturday’s gathering are all for the proposal on the table, others do not think it’s a good idea.
One man pointed out that sporting events are not covered in the city charter.
“I’m basically against the City picking winners and losers in terms of who should get subsidies,” he said.
Another man said the City has more important things to worry about, including poverty, pensions and the police department.
The next public comment hearing is Monday night at the Paradise Valley Community Center.
