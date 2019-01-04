PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Starting tomorrow Phoenix residents get a chance to voice their opinion on a proposed $230 million deal to overhaul the home of the Phoenix Suns.
The first of five meetings over five days will be held Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 9 a.m.
Last month the City Council postponed a vote on a proposed agreement after complaints that the public didn't have enough time to go over the details.
Suns President Jason Rowley told Arizona's Family on Friday that, "We didn't do a great job getting out in front of the public."
A poll released last month by Data Orbital that 66 percent of Phoenix residents opposed the plan that would have cost Phoenix $150 million, with the team kicking in another $80 million.
Rowley said he believes that public opinion is beginning to turn in their favor.
The agreement would keep the Suns playing their games downtown until 2037.
