CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This weekend several bars in Chandler are participating in a pub crawl put on by a local realtor.
The proceeds from the pub crawl go to helping a woman in the community battling breast cancer. Last year, they raised $7,000 for a woman fighting breast cancer. This year they are hoping to raise $10,000 for Valley mom, Georgann Roberts. This the seventh year Chandler realtor Darwin Wall has organized a breast cancer awareness pub crawl. Wall said each year the recipient is grateful.
"They come in and get their check and usually everyone's eyes are watering by the time they leave," Wall said.
The pub crawl's a little different because of the pandemic. It's spread out from Friday Oct. 23 to Sunday Oct. 25. That limits the number of people in each bar at a time. People can also go to the bars on different days instead of all at once.
"Usually it's a traditional pub crawl so it's from bar to bar to bar. But this year because of COVID we're spread it out over the whole weekend. Over three days today and it goes through Sunday and so it's all day every day," Wall said.
More bars are participating this year. You get one drink at each bar for $50 total. The ticket also comes with a swag bag that includes a t-shirt, mask and hand sanitizer. The participating bars include Murphy's Law, Bourbon Jacks, Ghett'yo Taco, San Tan Brewing, The Local, 1912 Lounge at the San Marcos Resort, The Stanley and Pedal Haus. The Stanley is a new bar in downtown Chandler that is opening next weekend.
About 250 people are expected to participate in the pub crawl. For more information on the event including buying a ticket, click here.