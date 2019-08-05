PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When mass shootings occur, it seems almost impossible to escape the overwhelming amount of information, graphic videos and pictures of the scene, and angry banter on social media.
A local psychologist says all of this can have a lasting effect on people, even if they didn't experience the shooting firsthand.
"When you see something traumatic like that, it can not only affect you with what you're viewing and what's happening," said licensed psychologist Dr. Petra Peper, Ph.D. "It can also re-traumatize you and bring up previous trauma issues, which makes it all that much more difficult for people to manage."
Dr. Peper said there are functional and higher-risk ways to handle the tragedy.
Some people dehumanize or minimize the situation. She advises that this is an unhealthy way of dealing with the trauma.
"Denial can be a coping strategy. And it's just, 'I gotta get away from this. I'm overwhelmed. I don't know what to do with the strong feelings that have been brought up in me.' We have all had extremely strong responses," Dr. Peper said.
It's not just the information overload that can give you anxiety or affect your sleep schedule. It can also be the comment section on social media platforms.
"There's bullying. There's identity," said Dr. Peper. "Who am I? Am I part of the 'in' group? Am I being ostracized; part of the 'out' group?"
Dr. Peper said when it comes to traumatic events, it's best to find a balance between getting enough information and knowing when to step away and take a break.
"You do want information. And it is not completely always a safe place to be out and about, but at the same time it's really important to keep that balanced with, 'I still have a life to run. I still have to pick up my kids. I still have to go to Walmart to pick up school supplies,'" said Dr. Peper. "Self-monitoring, I think, is really important so that you're toggling between seeking information, which we all want. 'What information am I taking in?' And, most importantly, being able to pull back when you need to and say, 'Okay I've had enough.'"
