GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After fights broke out between two different protest groups last week, the Gilbert Police Department beefed up security on Thursday to keep things peaceful between them.

One group of protesters who said it supports police, gathered on the north side of the intersection of Gilbert and Warner roads. On the south side, there were supporters of Black Lives Matter. Police put up barriers in the street to keep them out of the roads. Protesters weren't allowed to cross the street and if they break that rule, they could face criminal charges. But emotions were still high, as several people in each group carried weapons, like guns and knives. They were worried since the protests resulted in fights and three arrests last Thursday.

"Last week, there was a lot of violence broke out. We brought weapons in case they start the violence," said one BLM protesters from Mesa who didn't want to be identified.

0:55 RAW VIDEO: Fist fight breaks out between protesters in Gilbert on Aug. 20 (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE) A war of words turned into a fistfight between a group of police supporters and a Black Lives Matter supporters on Aug. 20 at a Gilbert inters…

"I always carried a firearm with me. As far as being armed down here, with everything that's been going on in this country, it's only wise," said J.D. Fraley, who supports police.

Police described what they saw last Thursday.

"There was obviously some aggression where people from the north side came across to the south side and started a verbal and physical altercation. I'm not here to blame one side or another. I'm here to keep the peace, make sure it stays that way," said Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg.

The arrests didn't stop hundreds of people from lining the sidewalks on Thursday. Both sides held signs and chanted and things remained peaceful.