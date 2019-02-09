NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Around 50 demonstrators gathered near Dolphinaris Saturday afternoon following the death of the fourth dolphin at the facility in the past 18 months.
Dolphinaris closed its doors on Friday.
The company says the closure is only "temporary." However, it announced this week it will lay off an undisclosed number of employees.
Protesters who gathered near Pima Road and Via de Ventura Saturday said they won’t be happy until dolphins are out of the desert and the company closes permanently.
All four remaining dolphins will be moved to other facilities out of state.
A Dolphinaris spokeswoman declined to reveal when the animals would be moved “for the safety of the dolphins.” Officials said they don't want to stress the dolphins out.
"We will not forget. And we are asking that they just please announce it as quickly as possible, and let's move on and turn this facility into a scuba park or a water park or even drain the pools and turn it into a skate park," said Patricia Cady with Dolphin Free AZ.
Protesters tell us they plan to monitor the dolphin removal process, and plan to be out here for more protests until all the dolphins are removed.
The Dolphin Free AZ Facebook page states:
"As of Friday, February 8th, Dolphinaris Arizona has still not stated permanent closure. Until it is confirmed, we will not stop speaking out until we have confirmation that Dolphinaris Arizona has permanently closed its doors.
Protest Dolphinaris Arizona! Shut it down permanently!
We MUST all continue to place pressure on this captive dolphin facility in Arizona, and on all parties directly connected to its operation. Timing is crucial and that time is now! Right now!"
