TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - About 100 people protested outside of the Tempe Police Department on Thursday night, demanding justice for the 14-year-old boy who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.
Tempe police say that they caught the suspect, who family has identified as Antonio Arce, burglarizing a car. When they made contact with him, he started running and was carrying a handgun.
"I didn't know him as someone who stole, that's why I don't believe that," Jason Gonzalez, Antonio's older brother, said.
Police say at some point in the chase, the officer felt threatened and fired at Antonio. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
"He was at his friend's house that day. Like any other day, we know he goes to his friend's house and he comes back, just that one day he never came back," Gonzalez said through tears.
Investigators later learned Antonio was armed with replica 1911 airsoft gun.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Tempe Police Department in support of Antonio's family. They chanted things like, "no justice, no peace," and "no racist police."
Emotions are running high at this protest. Family and friends of Antonio Arce are crying as others chant “no justice, no peace.” #azfamily pic.twitter.com/pEYfRy1XO6— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 18, 2019
"Seeing all these people makes me so happy, knowing that they're here, knowing that they're here to support. I hope that this message does get to police," Gonzalez said.
Protesters are now blocking the street outside of the #Tempe Police Department. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/5F6yEINoYu— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 18, 2019
Protesters now marching towards police barricades in the middle of the road. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/SfIXJDG7qA— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 18, 2019
Police say the entire incident was caught on the officer's body camera. That footage has not been released yet. However, police are expected to release new information on Friday.
Police are telling protesters to move to the sidewalk or they can be arrested. #azfamily #Tempe pic.twitter.com/L61DZSjcm7— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 18, 2019
The Tempe Officer Association posted a statement on social media after the protest:
"Every police officer in Tempe has a heavy heart tonight. We grieve with our community. Our Association believes in and supports open, cooperative investigations into every police use of force incident -- investigations based on facts and taking into account the difficult, demanding nature of police decision-making. As we hope the public will do, we will withhold judgement on this matter until the investigation is complete and all the facts are known."
Tempe Police say they will release additional information Friday morning at a news conference.
1/2 Every police officer in Tempe has a heavy heart tonight. We grieve with our community.Our Association believes in and supports open, cooperative investigations into every police use of force incident – investigations based on facts and taking into account the difficult,— Tempe Officer Assoc. (@ToaAz) January 18, 2019
