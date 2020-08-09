PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Protesters gathered in downtown Phoenix Sunday in honor of Michael Brown Jr., the 18-year-old Black man who was killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on August, 9, 2014.
Crews of Arizona's Family witnessed the protesters gathered in front of the Phoenix Police Headquarters on 7th Avenue and Washington Street. The rally started downtown at 6 p.m.
A large amount of protesters could be seen wearing masks, following COVID-19 safety protocols. A number of them could be heard chanting "I know that we will win," "we ready," and "mic check."
At one point during the demonstration, the police could be heard telling the protesters to "leaving the property immediately." They warned the crowd that if they didn't disperse, they would be "subject to make arrest." Authorities even ordered media to leave.
Ultimately, a barricade was created to push the crowd away. Some protesters could be heard yelling "stop touching me" to officers as they tried to get them to leave. Big explosive sounds also went off in the midst of the commotion.
Eventually, the crowd did scatter from the entrance of the Phoenix Police Headquarters and continued down the street with their rally. At this time, it's unclear if any arrests were made.
