Protesters march in downtown Phoenix, urge governor to make policy changes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People protested for the 16th straight night on Saturday in downtown Phoenix after the death of George Floyd. Civil rights groups, including the LGBTQ community, joined forces to make sure their message was heard. Organizers said they will keep marching until Gov. Doug Ducey makes changes.

"We are going to keep doing it until the Governor writes policy," Arizona Unity March Organizer Kenneth Smith said.

Protesters call attention to deaths of two more black men Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the deaths of two more black men — one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant. The Atlanta police chief resigned hours later.

Civil rights groups are remembering the lives lost to police violence, as well as calling for the governor to make big changes. These changes include adding civil review boards and offices of accountability and transparency for all police departments in the state, diverting funds for police departments to other parts of the community like social services and healthcare. They also want a curriculum added to Arizona schools that would teach children about the history of systemic oppression and the diversity of our history.

+4 Atlanta protesters block interstate, set fire to fast-food restaurant where police killed black man Protesters angry over the fatal police shooting of a black man at a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta marched onto the highway Saturday, shutting down part of the Interstate 75/85 downtown connector, a major thoroughfare through the city.

"If we start young, at an age we can understand diversity and differences, then we can come up with a much better society," said Smith.

People joined the protest from all walks of life, hoping to abolish policies they say enforce systemic racism. Saturday night, organizers hoped the governor watched the protest and puts pen to paper.

"We are not going to sit down to talk to you. It's not something we want to do -- a photo-op. We need actual policy made," said Smith.