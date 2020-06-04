It was the eighth straight day protests for racial equality and hundreds braved the heat in downtown Phoenix as they hit the streets.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protesters aren't letting up as they braved the near-record heat in the Phoenix to demonstrate against police brutality on Thursday.

Hundreds of them came together outside of Phoenix City Hall, holding signs demanding justice for George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. People were signing petitions for different causes. Many of them were wearing masks, still aware of the coronavirus pandemic. Bottles for water were given to help with the heat. They gathered in prayer before marching through the streets.

“We have hundreds of people standing with us around the world and that is beautiful,” said one of the speakers before the march. 

Hundreds made their voices heard on Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the Interstate 10 off-ramps from Seventh Avenue to Seventh Street because of the demonstration.

The protest comes hours after other marchers walked through downtown Phoenix and left flowers at different locations in honor of Floyd in downtown Phoenix. Lauren Cheatle-Courtney, who helped organize the march, said she hoped the flowers would remind everyone of the change needed to fight racial injustice.

"I want to use this time to think about, reflect how we can change things going forward because what we are doing now isn’t working," Cheatle-Courtney said.

For the past few days, thousands have hit the streets of downtown Phoenix to protest racial inequality. People from all types of backgrounds have come together for the cause while staying mostly peaceful. On Tuesday and Wednesday, churches stepped up and led prayers and marchers in the area.

The peaceful demonstrations looked different than what happened on Saturday night, when rioters and looters caused millions of dollars' worth of damage in Old Town Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix. Hundreds were arrested.

 

