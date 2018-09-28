PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than a dozen protesters gathered outside of City Hall in downtown Phoenix on Friday night in support of 36-year-old Edward Brown, who was shot by a police officer last month.
Brown was in an alley on Glenrosa near 21st Avenue when the police were called for "possible drug activity."
When police arrived, Brown and the group scattered. Brown ran through several yards before getting to a fence that he had trouble jumping over. The report says that Brown bent down and then lunged at the officer in an attempt to get his gun.
Brown was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the chest down.
However, Brown said he never attacked the officer and he was shot at the fence.
"We do not want the City of Phoenix to think that we tolerate them shooting people in the back. This is something that should not happen and it's usually not practiced, it's something to say when they can justify doing it too," said one protester.
Brown's attorney, former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne was also at the protest. He argues that if Brown was charging the officer, he wouldn't have been shot in the back.
The protest organizer, Jarrett Maupin, is demanding Phoenix Police to fire the officer who shot Brown.
"It's important for us to make that demand because as we speak tonight, Officer Silvia is on duty. He's paid, he's armed, he's dangerous, he's deadly and he's in our community," Maupin said.
The officer was not wearing a body camera during the incident.
Brown admitted to running from police because he had a felony warrant.
Brown is now facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of marijuana.
Phoenix Police said that due to pending litigation, they will not be providing any statements at this time.
