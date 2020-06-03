PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hundreds of people gathered outside Phoenix City Council chambers Wednesday afternoon, asking for the Council to defund the Phoenix Police Department by 25%. The Council will be voting on the city budget later in the day.

"Poder in Action" is the group asking to cut police funding, stating that the City Council should instead "invest that money in programs that create safe and healthy communities."

The rally organizers listed the following demands:

• Defund the police by 25% and move that money into programs that create safe and healthy communities

• Pass a budget that prioritizes community health and not police pay raises

• Pass a budget that supports police accountability

• End collaboration between Phoenix Police and ICE

A Poder In Action statement says:

"Phoenix Council plans to direct over $744 million to a police department that has terrorized Phoenix communities for decades. The rally follows national protests against police violence and calls to defund the police sparked by the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police."

All four former officers involved in George Floyd's killing now face charges, Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd's killing and also charging the other three officers involved in the incident, according to a tweet from US Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The group also criticizes Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, stating that "she has not been very vocal during this process," and that "it is time she take action and lead the council to defund the Phoenix Police Department."

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio had a strong response to the plans for the rally, tweeting Tuesday that it was a "big kick in the teeth" to the Phoenix Police Department and a "total slap in the face to our entire department."

This all comes after days of protests around the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

BIG KICK IN THE TEETH TO PHX PD HAPPENING TOMORROW Since blowing up the budget deal failed, cop-haters next move: Adding $3M to cop-hating review board budget.Only two places $ can come fm: police or emergency contingency.Total slap in the face to our entire department. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) June 2, 2020

“We’re done listening, it’s time for action! We need 25% of budget invests in our streets! Cops don’t educate people, cops don’t keep us healthy, that’s what our people need!” Ana Hernandez (brother nurseries by Police) pic.twitter.com/tfcnGpC5X8 — Poder in Action (@PoderinAction) June 3, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: A rally to defund @PhoenixPolice by 25% is underway outside the Phoenix City Council chambers. Council will be voting on the city budget today #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ojdEgQ7zAH — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) June 3, 2020