PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hundreds of people gathered outside Phoenix City Council chambers Wednesday afternoon, asking for the Council to defund the Phoenix Police Department by 25%. The Council was scheduled to vote on the city budget, but members voted to move budget discussions to a special meeting on Monday at 11 a.m. 

All protests Wednesday were peaceful, and the streets cleared as the 8 p.m. curfew set in.

"Poder in Action" is the group that wants to cut police funding, stating that the City Council should instead "invest that money in programs that create safe and healthy communities."

Rally to defund police

"Poder in Action" hosted the ally to demand a cut in police funding.

The rally organizers listed the following demands:

• Defund the police by 25% and move that money into programs that create safe and healthy communities

• Pass a budget that prioritizes community health and not police pay raises

• Pass a budget that supports police accountability

• End collaboration between Phoenix Police and ICE

A Poder In Action statement says:

"Phoenix Council plans to direct over $744 million to a police department that has terrorized Phoenix communities for decades. The rally follows national protests against police violence and calls to defund the police sparked by the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police."

The group also criticizes Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, stating that "she has not been very vocal during this process," and that "it is time she take action and lead the council to defund the Phoenix Police Department."

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio had a strong response to the plans for the rally, tweeting Tuesday that it was a "big kick in the teeth" to the Phoenix Police Department and a "total slap in the face to our entire department."

This all comes after days of protests around the Phoenix and Scottsdale area, following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

 

