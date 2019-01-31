TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Protesters loudly disrupted Thursday night’s Tempe City Council meeting and basically took over the agenda to protest the death of 14-year-old Antonio Arce, who was shot in the back by a Tempe Police officer on Jan. 15.
The meeting was already underway, following along with the consent items listed on the agenda, but after about 20 minutes, protesters decided they wanted to be heard immediately.
A woman walked up to the microphone and started criticizing the council for not beginning the meeting with talk of Antonio Arce’s death. Shouting erupted in the chamber and you can barely hear Mayor Mark Mitchell try to call order.
“We want and demand that this police officer be fired immediately. We demand that this police chief is fired. There is a culture of violence that has continued,” said one of the protesters who first stood at the mic.
Earlier in the evening, protesters gathered outside for a short demonstration. Then they filed into the City Council chambers – orderly, and without drama. They took a knee during the pledge of allegiance. Once the vocal interruptions began, Mitchell tried to limit speakers to 3 minutes, but one man wouldn’t have it.
“Mr. Mayor, this is our meeting now!” the man shouted from the floor. “Let her speak.”
Protesters expressed outrage that the officer who shot Arce, Joseph Haen, has been neither fired nor charged with a crime. One man pointed at each council member one-by-one to call them out.
“Jennifer Adams, there’s blood on your hands,” he said. “Colby Greenville, there’s blood on your hands.”
The protesters say they plan to be back in front of the council until their demands are met.
