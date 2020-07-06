PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of protesters gathered outside a west Phoenix police station Sunday night after an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon while officers were following up on an assault investigation at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. When police arrived, they found a man inside a car in the driveway of the home. Police say the man armed himself with a handgun and didn't listen to their commands. That's when shots were fired. The man, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed.

Protesters then gathered outside a police station near 62nd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday night calling for police reform.

"There was another innocent life that was taken by the Phoenix Police Department," said protester Jacob Raiford.

Police eventually came out and asked the protesters to disperse and they complied. No arrests were reported.

"As we continue to see, they're not hearing us, so we are going to be out here every day and we are going to utilize every disruptive, non-violent demonstration tactic that we have in order to make sure that they hear us loud and clear," Raiford said.

The protesters said they would return for another rally Monday night.