PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As protesters across the nation demand justice and change, Arizona’s Family talked with Dr. Mathew Sandoval, an honors faculty fellow at Arizona State University, about race and democracy.

As we talked with Dr. Sandoval, thousands of Americans continued to protest the death of George Floyd. A black man who died after Minneapolis officers were seen kneeling into Floyd.

At times over the weekend, things came to a boiling point in cities. Most people protested peacefully. But, on the heels of vandalized buildings, Governor Doug Ducey issued a statewide emergency long curfew.

"I mean this is playing into a national tragedy and a national narrative that's been going on in the United States,” Dr. Mathew Sandoval said. “…not just since the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, this is something that we've been witness to citizens in the United States have been witness to for decades and centuries at this point."

People are demanding changes across the country against police brutality.

"I'm upset. Other people are upset, so for me of like the writing has been on the wall for a while. This should not come as a surprise to anybody, because we have failed to address this situation. We continue to kick the can down the road hoping that all of a sudden we'll get to it and eventually answer this question," he said.

Dr. Sandoval said people need to put their passion into action and vote. He even went one step further and said people need to get out and run for office.

"You know we have a lot of young leaders in our community who I think would be, who is speaking with realistic solutions and radical and beautiful solutions to the moment that we're in right now, but they do not have the platform."