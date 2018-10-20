PHOENIX (CBS 5/ 3TV) - They are the voices for those that don’t have their own.
“How many more dogs must die?” protesters chanted.
“They’re lost! They’re not finding them!” one of the protesters cried.
Nearly 100 people gathered in front of MCSO headquarters Saturday night asking for Sheriff Paul Penzone to do more with the Shelter Paws rescue case.
They stood outside emotional, crying, as they said they don’t know where some of the dogs are or if they’re still alive.
On October 4, MCSO seized 53 dogs in horrific conditions from the Shelter Paws rescue shelter in Mesa. But since then, protesters said MCSO hasn't given them any updates on the dogs' conditions, and has told owners there is no timeline as to when they get their dogs back.
[RELATED: More than 50 dogs found malnourished, in horrible conditions at Mesa shelter]
“I have no idea when I’m going to get my dog back. I don’t know how he’s doing, I don’t know if he’s healthy, if there’s anything wrong with him…nothing,” said Laura Zundel, who had a rescue dog staying at the shelter.
For Cathy Ryan, this is pure heartbreak.
“Some have died and had their home going to heaven way too soon,” said Ryan.
One of the chants protesters yelled was “Where’s Jones?”
For Marica Hamilton, the unknown is terrifying. She said she's the legal owner of Jones the pitbull. Jones has been the face of the abuse and neglect at this shelter.
She was boarding the rescue dog there, and said MCSO told her they don't have the pitbull in their care.
“Do you know where Jones is?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I do not know where Jones is at the present time. I am Jones’ voice and this is really pretty emotional for me,” Hamilton said.
She’s now pleading to the owner of the shelter for answers.
“Please tell me where Jones is,” she said directly to the camera.
MCSO declined an on camera interview Saturday but did tell AZ Family they have to keep the dogs in their custody for evidence during the investigation. Sheriff Penzone said in a statement to us that he will not let public protests undermine the investigation.
“Why haven’t any charges been pressed?” yelled one protester.
As of now, the shelter owner has not been charged with anything.
But these protesters said they'll make their voices heard until he is.
“This man needs to… suffer the repercussions and consequences that he did to these little pups,” said Ryan.
