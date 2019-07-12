PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of demonstrators who are angry about the conditions of the migrant detention centers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups blocked traffic near downtown Phoenix on Friday night.
[WATCH: Immigration protesters block traffic near downtown Phoenix]
The group is on Central Avenue north of McDowell Road outside of an ICE office.
People were chanting "Close those camps, free our kids," in reference to the migrants in the detention centers.
[PHOTOS: Immigration protesters block road outside ICE office in Phoenix]
Police officers are in riot gear and they are telling protesters to get out of the road.
A few of the demonstrators have sat down on the light rail tracks while police say through a megaphone they need to leave or be arrested.
Our crews saw at least one person in handcuffs.
Offices are standing in a line to make sure one light rail track is open so the train can go by.
Valley Metro said the protest shut down the Central and Encanto light rail station.
At around 10:30 p.m., police made everyone get out of the street and started putting some people into custody.
Officers could be seen putting zip-ties around people's wrists before putting them into a van.
The protest was part of the Lights for Liberty immigration protests over the border camps that were planned for hundreds of cities across the United States.
President Donald Trump says the ICE roundups will begin Sunday, and his agents plan to eventually arrest millions of immigrants in the country illegally.
Administration officials have said they're targeting about 2,000 people in the national sweep, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
Yes, please free the kids now and put them right on an airplane heading back to their homeland. Let's not waste another tax dollar on these illegal migrants. No more free food, housing, medical or any government assistance. And as for the protesters, arrest them all for blocking traffic, disturbing the peace.
Time to get MA'DUCE out..
