PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - During President Trump's last visit to the Valley in August of 2017, protesters and police clashed in the streets.
One particular exchange caught by our Arizona's Family cameras is hard to forget. It was the moment a protester was hit below the belt by a pepper ball.
That man, Josh Cobin, was later arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. He has since served his sentence of community service and a fine.
[RELATED: Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police]
This time around, Cobin says he will not be protesting Trump's visit, but says he has not given up fighting for his political beliefs.
"We're less than three weeks away from Election Day and voting is of the utmost importance this year, not as much protesting," said Cobin.
Instead, he says he's been helping canvass for Democratic candidates, knocking on doors and handling phone banks.
"It's still my right to protest if I wanted to," said Cobin. "But I feel that my time and others' time is better spent encouraging people to vote."
[RELATED: Protester hit by gas round in viral video seeks fresh start]
Looking back on the 2017 rally, Cobin says he would go again but would have done things differently.
"Hindsight being 20/20, I wouldn't have kicked that last canister back towards (sic) the police," he said.
Cobin now has a message to others thinking of protesting on Friday.
"I completely respect your right to go and if you do, that's definitely your right, but this is an election year and more than ever, voting and motivating people to vote matters more," he said. "If you're looking to have change made, then the place is at the ballot box."
(1) comment
Taking a pepper ball round to the groin will cause a person to re-evaluate their priorities...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.