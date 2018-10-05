PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Though Sen. Jeff Flake was in Washington D.C. Thursday, his Phoenix office was anything but quiet.
Protesters stood outside hoping to change his mind on the Kavanaugh vote. Four women, including activist Brianna Westbrook, were arrested for trespassing after they blocked the door to his office, then refused to leave the property.
“Was it worth it to get arrested?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Absolutely. Absolutely, and I would do it again tomorrow,” said Westbrook.
Westbrook said she and her three friends were not allowed to bond out of jail, forced to spend the night.
“It was…jail was tough. It was scary. I’ve never been arrested,” she said.
But she said her own well-being is not the priority.
“The four of us who were out there are mothers, and this is about our children and their children because this is going to be a multigenerational effect,” Westbrook said. “This is way bigger than the four of us. This is a historic moment.”
She said Flake has let women down by putting his party before the needs of thousands calling on him to vote "no" on Kavanaugh, and can only hope with just hours until the final confirmation vote, with history on the line, her voice resonates with Sen. Flake as the clock counts down.
“I have a lot of emotions. Angry for one,” she said. “Disappointment. Fear. Because I worry about future generations.”
The “AZ Resist” group that Westbrook is part of will be out in front of Flake's office again Saturday morning protesting his vote.
Westbrook will not be there...because she is banned from that property.
(1) comment
Find something more productive to wave your banner over next time - when you get out of jail...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.